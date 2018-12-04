Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 27 points Monday
Beal totaled 27 points (12-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 110-107 win over the Knicks.
Beal thrived inside the arc Monday night, shooting over 50 percent and tying his season-high of eight rebounds in the process. Hopefully, his three-point shooting can improve moving forward, as he has shot just under 25 percent over his last four games from deep.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Torches Nets for 22•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hands out 11 assists Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts up 32 points in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 20 points in another loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ties season-high assist total•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Has 20 points in steady effort•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.