Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 27 points Monday

Beal totaled 27 points (12-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 110-107 win over the Knicks.

Beal thrived inside the arc Monday night, shooting over 50 percent and tying his season-high of eight rebounds in the process. Hopefully, his three-point shooting can improve moving forward, as he has shot just under 25 percent over his last four games from deep.