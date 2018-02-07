Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 30 points in loss
Beal posted 30 points (12-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 loss to the Sixers.
Beal continues to shoulder the bulk of the offensive load in John Wall's (knee) absence. Tuesday's loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Wizards, which is impressive when you consider how thin they are in their backcourt. The 24 -year-old is on track for a career year, as he is enjoying all-time highs in almost every category. Beal is one of the best options available in the often-volatile shooting guard position and provided almost matchup-proof production.
