Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 30 points

Beal finished with 30 points (12-16 FG, 6-7 3Pt), seven assists and six rebounds during Tuesday's 117-113 victory over Miami.

Beal bounced back after some inefficient shooting of late, requiring only 16 shot attempts to pour in a team-high 30 points. This was a welcome change for owners after being a negative player in field-goal percentage over the past three games. Otto Poter (hip) left the game early and if he is forced to miss additional time, Beal could be in line for even more responsibility and hopefully, production.