Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 31 points Sunday

Beal had 31 points (10-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 victory over the Raptors.

Beal fouled out for the first time this season but was still able to record a team-high 31 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Beal was feeling it late and was a key reason the Wizards were able to come from behind to get the victory. The series is now tied at 2-2 and heads back to Toronto for Game 5 on Wednesday.