Beal recorded 31 points (13-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 loss to the Spurs.

The Wizards looked out of sorts after their long layoff, but Beal was his usual prolific self Sunday, making 29 shot attempts that resulted in 31 points for the standout guard. Russell Westbrook's arrival hasn't affected Beal's lofty totals, as he's on pace for career bests in scoring and rebounding.