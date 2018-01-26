Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 41 points

Beal finished with 41 points (15-26 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 46 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Thunder.

Beal was a one-man show Thursday, scoring 41 points and adding a season-high 12 rebounds while playing all but 2 minutes of the game. The Wizards were down by as much as 19 points midway through the second quarter and Beal single-handedly brought the score back to within just two points before the Thunder eventually ran away with it in the final term.

