Wizards' Bradley Beal: Lights it up to tune of 40 points

Beal tallied 40 points (12-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during a 122-116 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.

After a few quiet games, Beal set season highs with 40 points and six three pointers made. Beal had only made six three pointers on the season coming into this game, and he'll become even more valuable if he starts improving from beyond the arc. He has scored at least 20 points in five of the team's first seven games, so expect him to be a pretty regular 20-point scorer.