Beal finished Saturday's 127-113 win over the Pacers with 32 points (13-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes.

Though the Wizards have yet to turn Beal completely loose while he's dealt with recurring hamstring issues for a large chunk of the season -- he hasn't played more than 35 minutes in a game since early December -- the 29-year-old is starting to resemble the player that fantasy managers were hoping for on draft day. Despite missing two games earlier this month with a foot injury, Beal hasn't missed a beat over the last three contests in which he's played, averaging 27.7 points on a prolific 58.6 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent shooting from three-point land. Beal's efficiency will regress from here, but perhaps not to the same degree that it might have in previous seasons. Even while playing fewer minutes this season while managing the injury concerns, Beal is converting at a career-best 52.0 percent clip from the field, up three and a half percentage points from his previous top mark in 2020-21.