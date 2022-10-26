Beal totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 120-99 victory over Detroit.

Beal dealt with a back injury throughout the game and that should explain his low minute count, but the fact that he returned to action should quiet any concern with his health moving forward. This was not his best fantasy output, but he shouldn't have restrictions when the Wizards take on the Pacers on Friday.