Wizards' Bradley Beal: Limited to seven points in win
Beal produced seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during a 116-106 win over the Spurs on Tuesday.
Beal was relatively quiet for the second straight outing Tuesday in the win. He only played 28 minutes, likely partly as a result of the blowout nature of the game. Beal has now gone for 8-of-25 from the field over the last two games, so he may be looking forward to John Wall's (knee) return, as he won't have to shoulder quite as heavy of a load.
