Beal (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers.

Beal has missed five straight games due to a low-grade hamstring, but he fully participated in practice Wednesday and will have a chance to suit up Saturday afternoon. The star guard's presence would certainly be a boost to the Wizards, who've lost eight straight games, but his return will likely mean less minutes for Corey Kispert, Will Barton and Jordan Goodwin.