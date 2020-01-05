Play

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Listed questionable

Beal (leg) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Boston.

Beal has missed four of the last five games due to soreness in his lower leg, and the Wizards will see how much progress he's able to make before re-assessing his status Monday morning. In his absence, Gary Payton II, Jordan McRae and Troy Brown Jr. have all benefited.

