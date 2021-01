Beal had 27 points (9-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal during Sunday's 123-122 win against the Nets.

Beal marked his first 10-rebound double-double in over a year. In terms of his shot selection, he was overly confident inside the arc. But despite making just 35 percent of his shots from that area, Beal continued to generate value through quantity. He is likely to post over 20 points with roughly 20-plus shots even in performances like this.