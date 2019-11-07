Wizards' Bradley Beal: Logs 30 points in Wednesday's loss
Beal compiled 30 points (12-29 FG, 1-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 loss to the Pacers.
Beal struggled from beyond the arc but thrived inside it, scoring 30 or more for the third time in the last four games. Furthermore, Beal continues to provide solid production in the rebounding, assists, steals and three-point shooting columns, making him one of the top options across all fantasy formats. Friday's matchup versus a porous Cavaliers defense represents another prime opportunity for the 26-year-old guard to fill up the stat sheet.
