Beal (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Beal was briefly in the league's health and safety protocols, but he was removed after his illness was determined to be non-COVID related. He remained out for Monday's preseason contest due to the illness, but it appears he's moved past the issue completely and should be full go moving forward. Given his full participation at practice Wednesday, it seems likely he'll get some run in during Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks in an effort to regain his conditioning ahead of the regular season.