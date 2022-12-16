Beal (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Beal has been sidelined since Dec. 4 after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain but is approaching a return to game action. His activity level at Friday's practice is certainly an encouraging sign for fantasy managers ahead of Saturday's game against the Clippers. When Beal returns, Corey Kispert, Will Barton and Jordan Goodwin will likely see a decrease in minutes.