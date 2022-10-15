Beal recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals through 30 minutes during Friday's 105-89 loss to the Knicks.

Beal (illness) had missed Washington's prior two preseason games, but he co-led the Wizards in playing time Friday. A limited preseason combined with many new faces in Beal's supporting cast could result in a slow start to the season, but it at least appears that Beal is 100 percent for the season opener against the Pacers on Wednesday.