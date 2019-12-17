Wizards' Bradley Beal: Majestic performance Monday
Beal ended with 35 points (12-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 133-119 victory over the Pistons.
Beal controlled the game from start to finish Monday, leading the Wizards to a much-needed victory. He has been somewhat disappointing this season, currently ranked outside the top-30 in nine-category leagues. Those with shares in Beal will be hoping that this performance can be a springboard to consistent production moving forward.
