Wizards' Bradley Beal: Makes game-winning shot
Beal scored 29 points (11-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 119-118 win over the Mavericks.
This 29-point output ties Beal's worst scoring effort in his last nine games, but he came through in the clutch for the Wizards when the team needed him the most and sealed the win with a last-second layup. Heroics aside, Beal has been one of the league's top scoring threats all season long, but he seems to have taken things to a whole new level over the last few weeks since he is averaging 36.7 points per game on 50.7 percent shooting during his last nine outings.
