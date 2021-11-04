Beal recorded 25 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and a block in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.

Beal led the Wizards in scoring but was unable to propel the team to a victory on Wednesday. While he did manage to surpass the 20-point mark for a fourth consecutive game, his shooting percentage has been uncharacteristically low thus far for a player of his talent. Through six games this season, he's averaging 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals across 36.5 minutes per game.