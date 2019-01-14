Wizards' Bradley Beal: Massive line in OT loss

Beal scored a game-high 43 points (17-36 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-7 FT) while adding 15 assists, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 55 minutes during Sunday's 140-138 double-overtime loss to the Raptors.

The Wizards were down by 15 coming out of the first quarter, but Beal nearly single-handedly willed them back into the game, although the comeback fell just short in the end. The triple-double was his second of the season -- and of his career -- and he'll have plenty of time to rest up before the Wizards face the Knicks in London on Thursday.