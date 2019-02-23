Wizards' Bradley Beal: Massive night wasted in Charlotte
Beal scored a season-high 46 points (16-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding seven assists, six rebounds and a block in 42 minutes during Friday's 123-110 loss to the Hornets.
The 25-year-old has now scored at least 20 points in 13 straight games, averaging 28.4 points, 6.8 assists, 5.5 boards, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over that stretch. Beal is doing everything he can to keep the Wizards in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but despite his efforts the team is only 4-9 over his scoring binge.
