Wizards' Bradley Beal: Matches season high with nine dimes
Beal produced 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during a 102-96 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.
Beal's nine assists matched a season high as he took on more of a distributing role with John Wall (knee) sidelined. He also made at least two three-pointers for the sixth straight outing. Beal would figure to get more scoring opportunities while Wall is sidelined, but it looks like he'll get more distributing opportunities as well.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 41 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores game-high 26 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 20 points Saturday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Explodes for 34 points in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in team-high 27 points Wednesday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...