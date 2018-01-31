Wizards' Bradley Beal: Matches season high with nine dimes

Beal produced 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during a 102-96 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Beal's nine assists matched a season high as he took on more of a distributing role with John Wall (knee) sidelined. He also made at least two three-pointers for the sixth straight outing. Beal would figure to get more scoring opportunities while Wall is sidelined, but it looks like he'll get more distributing opportunities as well.