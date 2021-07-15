Team USA is working to replace Beal (COVID-19 protocols) on the Olympic roster, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Beal remains in COVID-19 protocols at Team USA camp, but this latest report would seem to imply that he's expected to miss enough time that it affect his status for the Games, which get underway from Tokyo next week. It's also possible Team USA will need to find a replacement for Jerami Grant, who joined Beal in COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.