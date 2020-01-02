Wizards' Bradley Beal: May be rest candidate for back-to-back

Coach Scott Brooks acknowledged after Wednesday's 122-101 loss to the Magic that Beal could sit out one game with the Wizards set to begin a slate of three contests in four days Friday, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After missing two games with right lower leg soreness, Beal returned to the lineup Wednesday, scoring 27 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT) to go with five assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes. Per Hughes, Beal, who collided with the Magic's Jonathan Isaac earlier in the contest, headed to the locker room with about three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter for treatment, though the shooting guard probably wasn't in line to return anyway with the Wizards trailing by double figures. In any event, it's clear the Wizards still have some level of concern about Beal's health, so expect the team to take a conservative approach with him during the busy portion of its schedule. The Wizards will finish out their homestand will games Friday against Portland, Saturday against Denver and Monday against Boston.