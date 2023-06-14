Beal, who just finished the first season of a five-year, $251 million contract that includes a no-trade clause, will work with Washington's new ownership to find a trade destination if the Wizards opt to reset their roster this offseason, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nothing is official yet, but the possibility of Washington moving on from Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma this offseason continues to grow. Given the no-trade clause in Beal's contract, he'll have the opportunity to essentially pick where he wants to go if Washington decides to trade him. The superstar shooting guard missed the last couple weeks of the regular season with a sprained knee, ending the 2022-23 campaign with averages of 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game. If Beal becomes available, the Heat, Sixers and Knicks would presumably be early favorites to land the 2012 first-round pick.