Coach Scott Brooks said there's a "good possibility" Beal doesn't play in Sunday's preseason opener at Brooklyn, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brooks indicated Russell Westbrook may also sit out, so the team just appears to be easing the start players into preseason action. Beal sat out the NBA restart in Orlando due to a right shoulder injury, but he said he feels "great" after arriving to camp last week and should be ready to go for the first game of the regular season Dec. 23 in Philadelphia.