Beal (rest) has a "good chance" to play during Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Beal was held out for rest during the team's preseason opener, but coach Scott Brooks indicated that the team's two stars will likely return Thursday. The 27-year-old shooting guard likely won't receive a heavy workload with the regular season set to begin Dec. 23 for the Wizards.