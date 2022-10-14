Beal will likely not play his full amount of minutes in Friday's preseason game versus the Knicks, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Beal has missed the Wizards' last two preseason games due to strep throat. Beal should be good to go for next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pacers and is a consistent high-scoring guard in all fantasy formats.
