Beal registered 36 points (13-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 victory over Detroit.

Beal led all players in either side in scoring, doing so while providing elite efficiency. The step forward Beal has taken as a shot maker has been the most surprising development of his season; he's converting on 51.2 percent of his field goals in 2022-23, well above his career-long rate (46 percent).