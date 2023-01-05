Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
