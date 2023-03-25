Beal (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Beal was diagnosed with a sprained left knee Friday and will be held out of Sunday's game due to the issue. Although his absence is disappointing for fantasy managers in the playoffs, Coach Wes Unseld tabbed Beal as day-to-day, so he should be back in action soon. With Kyle Kuzma (ankle) also out, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Jordan Goodwin and Johnny Davis could all see expanded roles. Beal will have another chance to return Tuesday against the Celtics.