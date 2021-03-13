Beal (knee) dropped 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes in Friday's loss to the 76ers.

So far, Beal has not enjoyed much success in the scoring department post All-Star break. The leading scorer in the NBA has averaged just 20.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in the two games. Regardless, Beal is one of the best scorers the league has to offer and is averaging a career high in both points (32.1) and rebounds (5.3) per game.