Beal scored 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes Tuesday in the loss to the Grizzlies.

It was the first time in four games that Beal had failed to hit the 30-point plateau and just the 10th time this season. On top of the relatively low point total, he did not make at least half of his shots for the first time in seven contests. He's also registered a steal in 16 of his last 20 outings.