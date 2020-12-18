Beal (back) did not practice on Friday, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Beal wasn't at practice a day after a 10-point effort during Thursday's preseason game. Coach Scott Brooks said he'll see how the 27-year-old shooting guard is feeling Saturday before determining whether Beal will play in the team's final preseason game.
