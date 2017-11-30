Wizards' Bradley Beal: Not listed on Friday's injury report
Beal (eye) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pistons, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Beal took an elbow to the right side of his face during Wednesday's matchup with the 76ers and was expected to undergo an eye exam on Thursday. While the results of the exam haven't been released, it must have been good news, as Beal isn't even listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's contest. Look for him to start as usual at shooting guard and he should have as many opportunities as he wants offensively with John Wall (knee) still out.
