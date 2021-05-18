Beal (hamstring) will not be on a minutes limit Tuesday against the Celtics, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Beal avoided a setback during his 35 minutes of run in his return, and he'll be without a minutes limit for the play-in game. He struggled during his return, however, going just 8-for-27 from the field. He'll look to turn that around Tuesday.
