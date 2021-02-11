Beal accumulated 24 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.

After posting consecutive 30-point outings, Beal came back down to earth a bit. Still, it marks just the seventh time in 21 games that Beal has gone for less than 30 points. Beal has now dished out at least five assists in consecutive games for the third time this season.