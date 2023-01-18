Beal (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks.
Beal has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday, as expected. The star guard will likely replace Corey Kispert in the starting lineup. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Beal is on a minutes restriction, as he has missed 14 of the team's last 20 games.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable for Wednesday's game•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will miss fifth straight•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Monday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Resuming basketball activities•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Out at least three games•