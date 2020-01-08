Wizards' Bradley Beal: Officially out Wednesday
Beal (lower leg) will not play Wednesday against the Magic.
Beal went through Wednesday's shootaround, but he'll sit out for the sixth time in seven games as he continues to work back from a lower-leg injury. With Beal unavailable, Gary Payton should continue to benefit from an increased role. Beal's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...