Wizards' Bradley Beal: Officially out Wednesday

Beal (lower leg) will not play Wednesday against the Magic.

Beal went through Wednesday's shootaround, but he'll sit out for the sixth time in seven games as he continues to work back from a lower-leg injury. With Beal unavailable, Gary Payton should continue to benefit from an increased role. Beal's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.

