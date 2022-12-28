Beal (hamstring) will not play Wednesday versus the Suns, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Per Wallace, Beal didn't look particularly mobile while testing it out in warmups, but it's at least a good sign that he gave it a try before taking the night off. He could be back on the floor as soon as Friday in Orlando, but Corey Kispert will replace him in the starting five Wednesday.
