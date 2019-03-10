Wizards' Bradley Beal: One dime shy of triple-double
Beal produced 36 points (13-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one block in 45 minutes during Saturday's 135-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Beal got back on track after suffering through one of his worst scoring performances of the season (15 points on four-of-21 from the field) in Friday's loss to the Hornets. The 25-year-old guard has recorded 11 double-doubles and two triple-doubles across 66 appearances here in 2018-19, this compared to a combined 11 double-doubles and zero triple-doubles through his first six seasons (406 games).
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Falls back to Earth•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Erupts for 30 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores game-high 29 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 31 on Brooklyn•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 35 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Massive night wasted in Charlotte•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...