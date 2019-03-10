Wizards' Bradley Beal: One dime shy of triple-double

Beal produced 36 points (13-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one block in 45 minutes during Saturday's 135-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Beal got back on track after suffering through one of his worst scoring performances of the season (15 points on four-of-21 from the field) in Friday's loss to the Hornets. The 25-year-old guard has recorded 11 double-doubles and two triple-doubles across 66 appearances here in 2018-19, this compared to a combined 11 double-doubles and zero triple-doubles through his first six seasons (406 games).