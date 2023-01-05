The Wizards announced Thursday that Beal has been diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring injury and will miss the team's next three games before being re-evaluated in approximately one week.

Beal reinjured his hamstring in Tuesday's 123-113 loss to the Bucks, after he had missed the previous three games. Corey Kispert opened the second half of Tuesday's game with the top unit and could step in as a starter on the wing for the duration of Beal's absence. In addition to Kispert, Deni Avdija and Will Barton may also be beneficiaries from a playing-time perspective.