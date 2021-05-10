The Wizards announced that Beal (hamstring) will be sidelined for games Monday and Wednesday against the Hawks before being re-evaluated Friday.

After an MRI administered over the weekend confirmed an initial diagnosis of a strained left hamstring, Beal will end up sitting out at least two contests. The star shooting guard picked up the injury in Saturday's win over the Pacers, during which he erupted for 50 points on 19-for-31 shooting from the field. Beal's absence for at least the first two of Washington's final four games of the regular season renders him an unappealing option in weekly leagues, and he's far from guaranteed to be available for contests Friday against the Cavaliers and Sunday versus the Hornets. While Beal is sidelined, the Wizards will likely turn to Russell Westbrook and Rui Hachimura to handle more of the scoring burden, while Davis Bertans, Raul Neto and Ish Smith are also candidates to pick up some of the slack.