Beal (hamstring) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Bucks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Beal has been downgraded from questionable to out for the remainder of Tuesday's game due to left hamstring soreness that had kept him out of the previous three contests. Corey Kispert will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Beal will have an extra day to recover for Friday's matchup with the Thunder.