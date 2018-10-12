Wizards' Bradley Beal: Out for rest Friday
Beal (rest) is out Friday against the Heat.
Beal will get Friday's final preseason game off. He is fully expected to play during Thursday's season opener against the Heat.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Friday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 17 in preseason win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 32 points in loss to Raptors•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 20 points in Game 5 loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 31 points Sunday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team in scoring in vital win•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...