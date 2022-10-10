Beal cleared the league's health and safety protocols but will remain out for Monday's preseason game against the Hornets due to a non-COVID illness.

The specifics of the situation remains unclear, but it appears like this is an encouraging update for the superstar shooting guard. He'll have one more opportunity to play during the preseason -- Friday against the Knicks -- before the Wizards open the regular season against the Pacers on Oct. 19.