Beal (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Suns and will be day-to-day after receiving an MRI, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Beal is out Wednesday after suffering a left hamstring injury in Tuesday's game against the 76ers. However, there is optimism that he will be available for Friday's matchup with Orlando. Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Will Barton are all candidates to see extended minutes in Beal's absence.