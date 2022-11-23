Beal (quadriceps) is out Wednesday against the Heat.
Beal, Monte Morris (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) are sidelined. In their absences, more minutes may be in store for Jordan Goodwin, Anthony Gill and Corey Kispert.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will be game-time call•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Partial participant in shootaround•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Dealing with quad issue•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong all-around game in return•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Returns to starting lineup•