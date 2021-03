Beal won't return to Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a bruised right hip, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old landed hard on his hip during the contest and appeared to be moving gingerly before heading to the locker room. Beal had 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes before exiting the contest. It's unclear if the issue will affect his availability for Monday's matchup with the Pacers.